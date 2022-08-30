Girl dies after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl has died after being pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road. On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez tweeted that the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Gonzalez said the 7-year-old girl wandered away and fell into the water.
A neighborhood worker found the child and started CPR until first responders arrived. The child was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where she was placed in the intensive-care unit.