President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas in wake of winter storm

The approval clears the way for grants and low-cost loans for Texans impacted by winter weather.

WASHINGTON — More help is on the way to Texas in wake of the devastating and deadly winter storm that affected all parts of the state this week.

Editor's note: Video above is from Friday's update from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

President Biden approved the state’s request for a major disaster declaration. That makes federal funding available for people affected by the storm in the following counties: Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson and Wise.

The help may include grants for temporary housing and home repair, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to get Texans back on their feet.

You can begin applying for help online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.