City council votes to slash $150 million from Austin Police Department, approves city budget

Before the vote, council members listened to at least four hours of community comments.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has chopped $150 million from the Austin Police Department's budget, roughly 34% of the department's $434 million total budget.

The move comes after months of racial justice protests throughout the city, calling for defunding the police.

Going into Thursday's budget discussions, the council was considering slashing the department's $434 million budget by about a third, or $150 million. Nearly a fifth of that extra money, or $21 million, will go toward things such as violence prevention and permanent housing services.

The budget cuts will cancel all three upcoming cadet classes, reduce officer overtime pay and remove vacant officer positions, according to the proposal Councilmember Greg Casar shared.

"Today I hope that the community feels hope," Casar said after the council passed the budget.

“This is the first of many victories for this next year. And we are just getting started,” said Chas Moore, founder of the Austin Justice Coalition. “Structural change is hard. Ending racism is even harder. We are fighting long-established interests, and our voices and engagement are required in this transformation of our collective values. The decoupling and the effort to reimagine public safety will take place over the coming year by a thousand small decisions. I hope that the thousands of people who have protested in the streets, sent emails and made phone calls over the past two, three months will stay involved and help us get the structural change we want and so desperately need.”

Almost $80 million of the cuts will separate certain functions from APD, such as the 911 Call Center and Special Investigations Unit. The remaining $49 million in cuts will defund APD units including mounted patrol, traffic enforcement and lake patrol. That money would be put on hold as council members "reimagine" public safety over the course of a year.

These are some of the police department units that were cut or reduced during the budget approval:

911 Call Center - $17.7 million

Forensic Sciences - $12.7 million

Support Services - $14.1 million

Community Partnerships - $2.5 million

Victims Services - $3.1 million

Internal Affairs - $4.5 million

Special Investigations - $1.8 million

Special Events - $4.4 million

Mounted Patrol - $2.1 million

Traffic Enforcement - $18.4 million

Austin Regional Intelligence Center - $2 million

Park Police - $5.8 million

Lake Patrol - $1.4 million

Organized Crime/K-9 - $1.2 million

Nuisance Abatement - $312,000

Canceling 3 Cadet Classes - $2.2 million this year

Officer Overtime - $2.8 million

License Plate Readers - $133,000

City Manager Spencer Cronk's originally proposed cutting APD's budget by $11 million, which advocates criticized.

Before the council voted, they listened to at least four-and-a-half hours of public comments.

Councilmember Casar released a full statement after the vote:

“Today’s budget vote is unprecedented in Texas. We’ve begun a transformational change away from mass incarceration and toward real community safety.

"We know that we cannot simply police away our community’s challenges. Thousands of Austinites demanded we invest deeply in the public health and safety of our community. Today, we chose to create a safer city. We’re opening a new family violence shelter; we’re hiring mental health crisis teams; we voted to get hundreds more people out of homelessness; we funded gun violence prevention programs.

"Today, our city did the right thing.”

The Greater Austin Crime Commission also released a statement:

“The Greater Austin Crime Commission supports the additional funding and public safety investments in the fiscal year 2021 city budget, including community health paramedics, family violence, mental health response and violence prevention.

“The Crime Commission is reassured that the community will have input in the process to evaluate police operations and reforms in the months ahead. The budget rider amendment that makes clear police cadet classes may continue next year is encouraging, and we look forward to the timely completion of the work to improve training.

“We remain concerned about the reductions in police positions when crime is increasing and response times are slower.

“Austin is having vital discussions about police reform and public safety. The Crime Commission looks forward to being part of the Reimagine Public Safety Task Force and making additional recommendations for mid-year budget adjustments.

“The community fully supports the dedicated professionals in our public safety departments, including 1,756 police officers, who risk everything for us every day.”

The Austin Police Women's Association president Melanie Rodriguez responded, requesting Chief Brian Manley to remove the executive protection unit that helps protect the city council.

"If the mayor and council need special protection they can hire it themselves or put it in a rider for the next budget that removes $150 million from our department," she said.