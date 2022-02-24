Texas teacher put on leave after video surfaces of her saying conservative Christians 'need to get COVID and die'

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said Wednesday that the teacher talking in the video has been placed on administrative leave.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A North Texas middle school teacher is on administrative leave after a video surfaced online of her reportedly talking about political issues and the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas-based talk radio host Dana Loesch shared a video she said claimed to have received from a family of Colleyville Middle School, reportedly showing the teacher talking in the hallway with two other colleagues.

While much of the conversation is inaudible, towards the end video, the teacher can be heard saying conservative Christians "need to get COVID and die." She also spoke about comparisons of the COVID-19 vaccine to the flu vaccine.

After the video surfaced, the district first released an email to parents on Wednesday night informing them that the district was investigating the incident.

"This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus," the statement said. "The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School."

On Thursday afternoon, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Board President Jorge Rodriguez released a message in support of placing the employee on leave, saying the board "strongly rejects the expressions" made in the video.