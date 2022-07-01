Texas SNAP benefits extended for July. Here's how you can apply

Those who get SNAP benefits will see the emergency allotment by July 31, officials say.

DALLAS — Texas Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits have been extended for the month of July, the governor's office announced Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $300 million in food benefits for the month.

The allotments are expected to help more than 1.4 million households in the statement, the governor's office said.

“With the extension of emergency SNAP benefits, Texans across the state will continue receiving the support they need to remain healthy,” Abbott said. “Thanks to the work of HHSC, every family in the Lone Star State will have access to nutritious meals.”

According to HHSC, all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, which will appear in recipients' accounts by July 31.

More than $7.2 billion have been provided from the state since April 2020.