Texas school lockdown: Shooting forces Dallas school to close doors

Officers are currently searching the area to locate suspects.

DALLAS — A Texas elementary school was placed on lockdown by the district's police department, according to the Dallas Independent School District (DISD).

Dallas police officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road because of an active shooter call. This is a couple of miles west of Mesquite Championship Rodeo.

Near this call is also Tatum Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown by Dallas ISD's police department.

Officers are currently searching the area to locate suspects.

Officers say they have located a leasing office in the area with bullet holes. However, no suspects have been located yet.

This remains an active investigation.