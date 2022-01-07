'It's dangerous, and it's also a crime' | Texas safety officials warn teens shooting people with Orbeez guns

Southlake DPS posted a Twitter thread saying they've received calls about unsuspecting citizens being shot with gel balls from Orbeez guns.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake DPS issued a warning to parents and teens on Thursday about Orbeez toy guns.

In a Twitter thread, Southlake DPS said it had received eight calls since February involving Orbeez guns, where teenagers have shot either unsuspecting citizens or cars driving down the road with gel balls. In some cases, the gel balls have been frozen to make them hit harder and cause pain, Southlake DPS said.

"This is not ok. It's dangerous, and it's also a crime," the department tweeted in the thread.

Five of the eight calls Southlake DPS has received occurred in Town Square, the department said. They issued the warning not only because it is a crime, but also as an opportunity for parents to sit down with their teens to explain the potential dangers to themselves.

"People carry real guns here and someone might feel compelled to use one if they believe they or their families are being shot and attacked. It’s virtually impossible to tell the difference between an Orbeez gun from a real gun at night or from a moving vehicle," Southlake DPS tweeted in the thread.

The first tweet in the thread included a picture of how different the Orbeez toy guns can look.

"We are pleading with you to sit down your teens and give them some parental guidance. Remind them if they’re 17 or older, and they commit crimes involving Orbeez guns ranging from property damage to assault, injury, or worse, they will go to jail. Real jail," Southlake DPS said. "Causing bodily injury and harm to someone and damaging property that is not yours are indeed real crimes. If they are younger than 17, they can still be prosecuted for these crimes and you as a parent are on the hook for their actions."

Southlake DPS advised parents to have kids play with these toy guns in a controlled, supervised environment, such as a course, at home or on private property.