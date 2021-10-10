Paxton suing Biden administration, demanding funding and continuation of border wall construction

Paxton says the Biden Administration "broke the law when it stopped all efforts to complete the wall, even though Congress has designated several billion to do so."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday his office has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, demanding his administration to continue to build the border wall using federal funds.

Paxton's office says the Biden Administration "broke the law when it stopped all efforts to complete the wall, even though Congress has designated several billion dollars to do so."

This comes after Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation Tuesday to the U.S. Senate that would establish new ports of entry across the U.S. in response to the “man-made crisis on the South Texas border.”

The “Stop the SURGE Act” would also require migrants attempting to cross the border in Texas, who encounter Border Patrol Sectors, be transferred to the new ports for processing. The act would create ports in 13 communities. Cruz’s office said the legislation is “to demand” President Joe Biden, his administration and Congressional Democrats address what he calls a border crisis. It would also “provide much needed relief” to Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers in Texas.

"The Department of Homeland Security’s termination of construction contracts is not only unlawful, but it goes against their own research that concluded that the border wall — actual physical barriers, not just border-security technology — is extraordinarily effective in controlling illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and all the costs that go with it," Paxton said in a press release.

You can read Paxton's lawsuit here.