Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine

Del Mar College history professor, Jim Klein, said the war will bring an increase in oil and gas prices, benefitting the Texas oil and gas industry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An unintended effect of the Russia invasion of Ukraine will result in an economic boost to the Texas oil and gas industry.



President of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) Ed Longanecker, said there may be some positive benefits.

"Employment opportunities, development and investment in prolific areas like the Permian Basin and the Eagleford Shale and also the Barnett Shale with such high natural gas prices. So this is positive." Longanecker said.

Longanecker adds the big impact will show because Europe depends on Russia's natural gas supplies.

"Last year we produced about 10.7 trillion cubic feet of gas and did not quite have a new record," Longanecker said. "We produced about 1.7 billion barrels of oil and that number is going to increase significantly."

Jim Klein, a history professor with Del Mar College, said that before the split, Russia thought of Ukraine as its 'wheat basket' along with substantial deposits of crude oil and gas.

"The nations of western Europe will want to secure a long-term energy supply, they need to look at alternative energy sources," Klein said.

He agrees that the war will bring an increase in oil and gas prices which will benefit the Texas oil and gas industry in the short term.

"My sense is that if the Russian people suffer it's not going to move Mr. Putin. I wish it would but that doesn't seem to be the kind of man that he is," Klein said.

According to Longanecker, gas prices exceeded expectations last year.

"Even last year, the gross regional product, direct gross regional product for the Texas oil and gas industry which is essentially GDP for a region of study exceeded 200 billion dollars, about 12 percent of the Texas economy," Longanecker said.



He added that with support, industries included, that can translate to 30 percent of the state's entire economy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.