FORT WORTH — A 2-month-old child's death Friday night has been ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office and is being investigated by detectives with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.

Christian Welborn was found at a residence in the 5200 block of Azle Avenue in Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

Christian was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. from blunt force trauma to the head.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office wrote in an email that they are investigating the case as a homicide, but have no other information to divulge.

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made in the case.

This is an ongoing story; check back for updates.

