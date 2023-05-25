x
Memorial Day weekend is also energy appliance tax-free weekend. See what applies here.

Certain energy appliances will be able to bought without the 8.25% sales tax fee. But not everything will go untaxed, see a full list here.
DALLAS — Memorial Day weekend also means it's the annual Energy Star sales tax holiday.

So, if you've been eyeing a new fridge or washing machine and want to save a little money, this weekend would be a good time to do that, as these and other energy appliances from Energy Star will have the 8.25% sales tax knocked off their final price. 

A lot of them will, anyway. There are still some other items which will remain taxed. Check out a full list below to see what all is and isn't being taxed this weekend. 

The following Energy Star-labeled items will be tax free this weekend for buying, renting or leasing: 

  • Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)
  • Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers

However, the following products, even if they have an Energy Star label, will still have a sales tax applied: 

  • Water heaters
  • Clothes dryers
  • Freezers
  • Stoves
  • Attic fans
  • Heat pumps
  • Wine refrigerators
  • Kegerators
  • Beverage chillers

Purchases can have the tax knocked off whether bought in-store, online, over telephone or other means. 

The Energy Star sales tax holiday runs from Saturday, May 27 until midnight on Monday, May 29.

