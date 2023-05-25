Memorial Day weekend is also energy appliance tax-free weekend. See what applies here.

DALLAS — Memorial Day weekend also means it's the annual Energy Star sales tax holiday.
So, if you've been eyeing a new fridge or washing machine and want to save a little money, this weekend would be a good time to do that, as these and other energy appliances from Energy Star will have the 8.25% sales tax knocked off their final price.
A lot of them will, anyway. There are still some other items which will remain taxed. Check out a full list below to see what all is and isn't being taxed this weekend.
The following Energy Star-labeled items will be tax free this weekend for buying, renting or leasing:
- Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)
- Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)
- Ceiling fans
- Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
- Clothes washers
- Dishwashers
- Dehumidifiers
However, the following products, even if they have an Energy Star label, will still have a sales tax applied:
- Water heaters
- Clothes dryers
- Freezers
- Stoves
- Attic fans
- Heat pumps
- Wine refrigerators
- Kegerators
- Beverage chillers
Purchases can have the tax knocked off whether bought in-store, online, over telephone or other means.
The Energy Star sales tax holiday runs from Saturday, May 27 until midnight on Monday, May 29.