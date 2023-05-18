Someone has a $7.5 million winning lottery ticket sold in North Texas

The winning ticket was purchased by someone who correctly picked the six numbers.

DALLAS — Someone is a whole lot richer in North Texas today. We just don't know who.

A $7.5 million Texas Lottery ticket was sold at a store in Mansfield ahead of a Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday morning.

The winning ticket was purchased by someone who correctly picked the six numbers: 5-13-22-29-37-48. They purchased the ticket at One World Grocery at 2881 Highway 157 North.

They also chose the annual payments option, meaning they'll receive 30 annual installments of $250,000, before taxes, instead of the lump sum.

No one has claimed the winning ticket, as of noon Thursday. They'll have 180 days from Wednesday to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.

The Mansfield ticket was the biggest winner but not the only winner Wednesday night. Lottery officials said 41,917 tickets earned at least $2 up to $11,106.