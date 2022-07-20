Heat, drought - now snakes? That's what messed up a North Texas city's water pressure Wednesday

A snake crawled into a pump station and caused a control panel to fail.

ANNA, Texas — First the drought. Then the scorching hot temperatures.

Now we're having to worry about snakes snarling our water supply?

Well, one city in North Texas did, at least temporarily.

Residents in Anna, a Collin County city north of McKinney, might have noticed some water pressure issues Wednesday morning.

The issues were being reported in the Oak Hollow, Meadow Ridge and Tara Farms neighborhoods, city officials said.

And this hasn't been uncommon this week: Dry, shifting soils and extra water usage due to the drought have led to busted pipes and water main breaks across the area.

But none of those reasons were to blame for Wednesday's low water pressure in Anna.

Instead, the culprit was a snake.

Yes, a very long snake.

When crews went to fix the water pressure, they found that a slithery serpent had got into the motor control panel at the Grayson Pump Station and caused the system to fail.

Fortunately, the problem was fixed, and Anna water tanks were filling back up by noon. The city was asking residents to limit water usage for the day, but the pressure issues seemed to be on the mend, and there was no need for residents to boil water in the meantime.

As for the snake, its trip to the pump station didn't end too well.

A picture posted on Anna city's Facebook page showed the snake chopped in two, and a little charred, presumably by electrocution.

In any case, it seemed to have the last laugh, or at least it went out smiling.