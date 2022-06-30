Hope you saved up: Here's what your Texas road trip will cost this weekend

We broke down the cost of several Texas road trips from DFW, including the Hill Country, Big Bend and South Padre Island.

DALLAS — Hope you saved up some extra cash.

Whether you're flying or driving this Fourth of July weekend, it'll cost you.

Gas prices remain around $4.50 per gallon in Texas, the highest mark of all-time heading into the Independence Day holiday. And yet, driving seems way more palatable than flying, as airlines have seen delays and cancellations gradually rack up over the last week.

So for those who have a Texas road trip planned, we did a *rough* calculation of what it's going to cost you from Dallas-Fort Worth. We say rough because mileage figures vary, depending on what you're driving, and trip from Waxahachie to Austin is shorter than, say, a trip from Prosper. But this should give you a decent idea of what to expect at the pump this weekend.

For these calculations, we used two miles-per-gallon figures – 24.2 for cars and 17.5 for trucks, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Energy – and we calculated distances from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. And, for gas prices, we used the Dallas average of $4.55 per gallon, according to the latest data released Thursday from AAA Texas.

Also, the listed mileage for each destination is the roundtrip total.

Austin

Miles: 426

Car: $80

Truck: $110

Possum Kingdom Lake

Miles: 276

Car: $52

Truck: $72

Broken Bow, Okla.

Miles: 378

Car: $71

Truck: $98

Gun Barrel City

Miles: 154

Car: $29

Truck: $40

Big Bend National Park

Miles: 1,060

Car: $199

Truck: $276

Galveston

Miles: 618

Car: $116

Truck: $161

South Padre Island

Miles: 1,168

Car: $220

Truck: $304

Fredricksburg (Hill Country)

Miles: 508

Car: $96

Truck: $132

San Antonio

Miles: 524

Car: $22

Truck: $136

Durant, Okla. (Choctaw Casino)

Miles: 200

Car: $38

Truck: $52

Thackerville, Okla. (Winstar Casino)

Miles: 140

Car: $26