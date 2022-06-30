Hope you saved up: Here's what your Texas road trip will cost this weekend

DALLAS — Hope you saved up some extra cash.
Whether you're flying or driving this Fourth of July weekend, it'll cost you.
Gas prices remain around $4.50 per gallon in Texas, the highest mark of all-time heading into the Independence Day holiday. And yet, driving seems way more palatable than flying, as airlines have seen delays and cancellations gradually rack up over the last week.
So for those who have a Texas road trip planned, we did a *rough* calculation of what it's going to cost you from Dallas-Fort Worth. We say rough because mileage figures vary, depending on what you're driving, and trip from Waxahachie to Austin is shorter than, say, a trip from Prosper. But this should give you a decent idea of what to expect at the pump this weekend.
For these calculations, we used two miles-per-gallon figures – 24.2 for cars and 17.5 for trucks, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Energy – and we calculated distances from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. And, for gas prices, we used the Dallas average of $4.55 per gallon, according to the latest data released Thursday from AAA Texas.
Also, the listed mileage for each destination is the roundtrip total.
Austin
Miles: 426
Car: $80
Truck: $110
Possum Kingdom Lake
Miles: 276
Car: $52
Truck: $72
Broken Bow, Okla.
Miles: 378
Car: $71
Truck: $98
Gun Barrel City
Miles: 154
Car: $29
Truck: $40
Big Bend National Park
Miles: 1,060
Car: $199
Truck: $276
Galveston
Miles: 618
Car: $116
Truck: $161
South Padre Island
Miles: 1,168
Car: $220
Truck: $304
Fredricksburg (Hill Country)
Miles: 508
Car: $96
Truck: $132
San Antonio
Miles: 524
Car: $22
Truck: $136
Durant, Okla. (Choctaw Casino)
Miles: 200
Car: $38
Truck: $52
Thackerville, Okla. (Winstar Casino)
Miles: 140
Car: $26
Truck: $36