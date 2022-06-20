Tensions run high in Providence Village after HOA kicks out Section 8 renters

Police officers have repeatedly responded to the area to handle tensions between renters and homeowners.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Even the mayor in Providence Village is aware of the tension between some homeowners and their neighbors who are receiving help paying their rent.

Revisha Threat moved into the Providence Village subdivision last year but now worries about becoming homeless.

"Dying, before I can even finish out my lease. It's the truth," said Threat. "It is hard, but it's the truth. I'm really afraid."

Threat is one of the dozens of families who utilize Section 8 in Providence Village, who may need a new place to call home. Recent HOA action banned property owners in her subdivision from renting to Section 8 families or be fined.

The Denton Housing Authority said families affected by the changes have been instructed not to move and that families can file a complaint with the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. Threat believes the new rule stems from neighbors not wanting renters, and said since then, tensions with some homeowners have her concerned about her life.

"I'm afraid I'm not going to make it. Twenty-four hours. Forty-eight hours. I'm afraid I might not even make it to be able to take my sons to football practice," said Threat.

But Threat is not alone because some homeowners are also in fear after reported death threats as well.

Section 8 is a government-subsidized rental assistance program. According to the Denton Housing Authority, there are 81 families on Section 8 in Providence Village: 91% are black and 4% are Hispanic; 30% include a person with a disability; 2% percent are elderly; and one is a military veteran.

Aubrey Police officers have responded repeatedly to Providence Village.

Threat showed us her June 17 citation an officer wrote her during tensions with a homeowner, who was also issued the same citation.

"The violation is disorderly conduct, obscene gestures or language," said Threat.

WFAA tried to get a comment from Providence Village Mayor Linda Inman after spotting her at the 7-Eleven on her golf cart.

She referred us to her Facebook page, urging all residents to "Be kind to each other."

Threat has a court date for the citation. She is considering having legal representation with her.