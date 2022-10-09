x
Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Houston, police say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three men tried to make their way in the home when two of them were shot and killed by a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area.

Gonzalez said three masked men tried to make their way into a home when a 17-year-old man armed with a shotgun opened fire. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the third escaped in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

An adult woman, two 17-year-old men and a young 12-year-old boy were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to Gonzalez. The case will now be presented to a grand jury.

Homicide units with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are now investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact them at (713) 274-9100.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

