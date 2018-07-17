FORT WORTH – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead outside of John Peter Smith Hospital in late June.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said the Latina woman is estimated to have been between the ages of 50 and 70. She had brown eyes and gray hair.

The woman, who was found on a bus stop bench in front of the hospital on June 22, was 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed 273 pounds, according to a news release from the medical examiner.

The word “Shollin” on her clothing might have been part of her name, the medical examiner said.

