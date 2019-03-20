FORT WORTH, Texas — At the Humane Society of North Texas, the intake parking lot was filled on a Tuesday afternoon. One after another, people walked in with pets to be surrendered.

Just at the main location on Lancaster Avenue, there are 500 animals in the shelter. Some are strays, but many are owner surrendered.

In one hour, 14 pets and one stray were brought in.

Amber Jester, director of admissions, said it wasn't even considered busy. "Actually, today is a fairly light day, it's not heavy," she said.

Some dogs are in better condition than others.

Layla, a 3-month-old American pit bull terrier, was dropped off severely injured. "Layla came to us yesterday as an owner-surrender," said Cassie Lackey, Director of Communications at HSNT.

Lackey said Layla was bit by another dog and received a deep puncture wound above her right eye. At this point, they are unsure if her eye can be saved. The puppy also has a broken jaw and will head into surgery on Wednesday.

"Her surgery is going to cost a couple thousand dollars." said Lackey. The Humane Society of North Texas is a nonprofit that operates off of donations. They are asking the community to support Layla and help fund her surgery.

Layla is one of many animals who deserve a second chance.

Lackey said they are searching for foster families and any type of donations. And she asks that before people surrender their pets, to consider options and resources that the humane society will be happy to provide.