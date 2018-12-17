Police are searching for a man who attacked an 83-year-old woman in a wheelchair at her son's home near the West 7th district of Fort Worth.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the home in the 2900 block of West Fifth Street. The suspect walked into the home, where the victim confronted him, according to a police news release.

Saji Alummuttil had just left for work when he got a frantic phone call from his mother saying someone was in the house.

"All I could hear was a struggle of some sort," he told WFAA on Monday. "If he's this bold, I don't know his motivations but it's something we don't need."

Saji was able to dial 911 and get officers rushing to the house, as the suspect and his mother, Suzi, ended up in an altercation inside the home.

The woman was in a wheelchair and knocked to the ground as they fought over a phone.

"I asked him, 'Who are you? What do you want? What is your name?'' she said.

The man never responded, instead grabbing keys to the family's 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that he used to steal it. The pickup truck's tags are TX 04W XL9.

Saji says the situation was made worse because his critically ill father was also at home. They had left the door unlocked so his hospice care worker could get in more easily.

"It's been a very tough week," said Saji.

His father passed away the day after the attack.

Police released surveillance footage of the man entering the home. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 817-392-4730.

