FORT WORTH--In the two years since Typhenie Johnson has disappeared, her family thought surely some sign of the vibrant 25-year-old would surface in eastern Tarrant County.

Clues maybe in a creek bed near the Trinity River? An area of thick brush?

But a new billboard posted along Highway 360 tells the story: still nothing.

"Justice will be served. I guarantee that. I won't stop until the day I die," Janelle Hofeldt told WFAA over the weekend.

Janelle is Typhenie’s aunt. Their family largely lives out of state.

She flew to North Texas on Friday to thank search volunteers, search herself, and get an update from Fort Worth detectives on the case.

"It's up to me and the rest of the family to keep on doing this. We refuse to give up,” said Hofeldt.

Typhenie vanished in October of 2016, after last being seen with her former boyfriend.

Chris Revill remains behind bars in Tarrant County on kidnapping charges.

Janelle says he has never revealed Typhenie’s whereabouts, something that haunts their family and friends.

"How would he feel? How would any of his family members feel if this happened to one of them?" she asked.

Search efforts have lately focused near densely wooded areas near Cooks Lane and I-30.

The billboard is an effort to remind people that the smiling girl that was a friend to so many still hasn’t come home.

© 2018 WFAA