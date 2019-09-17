A Hazmat team has responded to a report of a strong chemical smell Tuesday at Young Women's Leadership Academy in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the school in the 400 block of East Eighth Street, less than a mile from Sundance Square.

Fort Worth Fire said a construction crew was working near the school when fumes got inside the building.

The tests on the air inside the school have not found anything at this time, but three people are being sent to the hospital -- an adult and two children.





This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.