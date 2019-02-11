FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer was injured after being involved in a car crash, officials say.

The officer was transported to the hospital after suffering a knee injury, authorities say.

The car crash occurred Friday evening near Basswood Boulevard and Waterway Drive, police say.

Officials say no one else was injured in the incident. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

