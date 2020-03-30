Fort Worth police are still looking for a suspect in the Saturday death of a man who was found in southeast Fort Worth with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man, identified Monday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 24-year-old Joseph Glenn Williams, was found by police around 6:30 in the afternoon Saturday in the 4600 block of Shackleford Street.

Police said homicide detectives have been notified and there are limited details surrounding the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

