In March of 2013, police found a woman's remains and a food wrapper in a shallow grave in west Fort Worth.

More than five years later, the woman, whose death was ruled a homicide, remains unidentified.

Police sent out information about the cold case Wednesday, along with several pictures of what the woman might have looked like, based on DNA and facial reconstruction.

A construction crew had found a skull in the 7300 block of Calmont Avenue on the morning of March 20, 2013, police said. Homicide detectives arrived and found the rest of the remains in the shallow grave nearby.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office determined that the remains were those of a Hispanic woman, likely 21 to 35 years old. She was an estimated 4 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall with long, wavy brown hair, police said.

Investigators determined that she likely died sometime between October 2012 and early 2013, months before her remains were found. The food wrapper was from Oct. 11, 2012, police said.

Investigators released a clay facial reconstruction of the woman in June 2013, hoping to identify the woman, but the case went cold.

Clay facial reconstruction of a Fort Worth homicide victim.

Anyone with information or tips about the case is asked to call police at 817-392-4340.

© 2018 WFAA