Republican Tim O'Hare to win race for Tarrant County judge after Deborah Peoples concedes

FORT WORTH, Texas — Republican and former Farmers Branch mayor Tim O'Hare will win the race for Tarrant County judge over Democrat Deborah Peoples.

With 81% of precincts reporting, O'Hare said Peoples called him to concede the race Tuesday night. O'Hare has a 53-47 lead over Peoples.

She didn’t make an appearance at tonight’s Tarrant County democratic watch party. @wfaa — Adriana De Alba (@adealbaWFAA) November 9, 2022

O'Hare will take over for outgoing Republican judge Glen Whitley, who is stepping down after 15 years.

O'Hare is an attorney and told WFAA last month that property tax relief, cutting budgets through employee attrition and reducing crime were among his top priorities.

O’Hare is leading by about 6%.#WFAA #VoteTexas pic.twitter.com/vkd0P8ybdt — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) November 9, 2022

“Regardless of what it will do for my reelection chances, regardless of what the media is going to say, regardless of what the cancel culture mob will say, I’m going to do what I think is right,” O’Hare said last month.

As mayor of Farmers Branch, O'Hare helped pass ordinances targeting undocumented immigrants, but they were found unconstitutional and cost the city millions in legal fees. He wants more immigration enforcement in Tarrant County and to continue a policy allowing the sheriff’s office to partner with immigration enforcement.

He also founded Southlake Families PAC to elect school board candidates and combat critical race theory, which K-12 schools say isn’t taught. His school board politics increased his name recognition in northeast Tarrant County, which helped him win the primary race.