Tarrant County inmate dies in hospital ICU, marking 10th death in 2022

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A 56-year-old inmate died at John Peter Smith Hospital’s ICU on Tuesday, according to medical examiner records.

The inmate, identified as Kelvin Lavon Brown, is the tenth person to die in the custody of Tarrant County Sheriff's Office this year, according to WFAA's partners at Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Information about what caused Brown to be hospitalized wasn’t immediately available. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Star-Telegram reported that Brown was arrested in May on a charge of intentionally leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.

Here are the other nine in-custody deaths reported in 2022, according to the Star-Telegram:

Alvie Johnson Jr., 74

James Carrell New, 80

Edgar Villatoro-Alvarez, 40

Oh Young Park, 54

Thomas Simpkins, 70

Richard Marta, 50

Trelynn Wormley, 23

Lyonell Mitchell Jr., 72

Kenneth Ray Perry, 65

