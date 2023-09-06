Tarrant County commissioners pass historic property tax relief

The vote came after commissioners heard from many residents saying their property taxes are too high.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Some tax relief is on the way to Tarrant County homeowners thanks to a historic vote by commissioners during their June 6 meeting.

For many homeowners in Tarrant County, especially those still protesting their taxes, it’s the first sign of relief, especially after seeing their taxes go up for years.

James Aghayere said he welcomes any kind of relief for his family and their budget. As a homeowner, James Aghayere is sure about three things in life.

"You live, You die and you pay taxes," Aghayere said. "I bought this at 2008. It's been going up. Can't fight it. Can't do it. And so you got to pay it, right? Especially now with inflation on way up."

But for Aghayere and other Tarrant County homeowners, tax relief is on the way. For the first time ever, commissioners voted in favor of a county-level 10% homestead exemption. The historic vote is a direct response to what commissioners have heard from homeowners saying they're being overtaxed.

County Judge Tim O'Hare serves as the chair of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. His goal is to see even more tax breaks for homeowners.

“We cannot tax people out of their homes," O'Hare said. "There's people living on fixed incomes, their seniors, widows or single moms, and you should never run them out of your county because the taxes are too high. And that's where we've gotten for a lot of people right now."

Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons said she has also heard from homeowners concerned about not being able to afford property taxes.

“We all would like a break," Simmons said. "So, we hope that other entities will as well. Our school districts have to provide some relief. That's where the bulk of the problem comes from. I want homeowners to know that we are property owners too, all of us. And so we experience the same concerns that they do."

"Alisa Simmons and Tim O'Hare are leading the charge,” said Chandler Crouch.

For years, Crouch has helped homeowners fight their increases for property taxes. He said believes the move by commissioners will help answer homeowners calls for help.

"People call my office every single week because they're getting taxed out of their home and this makes their house a little bit more affordable,” said Crouch.

Crouch said he believes homeowners in Tarrant county will save around $500 on average, and that the 10% homestead exemption on the county level will be huge for the more expensive homes in Tarrant county.

“Most people don't understand where their money goes when they pay their tax bill. The state actually doesn't get that money. The money goes towards your county, your school district, JP's hospital,” said Crouch, “Anything that's publicly funded, like your water district, the Tarrant County Community College and the school district is the only one that was mandated by law to maintain a homestead exemption.”

O’Hare said he wants homeowners in Tarrant County to look at their tax bills to see where their money is going, and then contact those tax entities and asked for exemptions. He also said he plans to rally on behalf of homeowners in September when it’s time for their final tax bill.