DALLAS — Police arrested three suspects in a bizarre carjacking of a couple who was followed on their way home Thursday night. Police said two other suspects remain at large.

The man and woman were returning home to northeast Dallas near White Rock Lake in separate cars Thursday night, and police said they suspect the couple was followed. When they got home in the 12100 block of Sunland Street., five people wearing clown masks, mostly juveniles, got out and fired two gunshots. No one was hit, police said.



The masked carjackers got away with the two cars, but one of the cars had a tracking mechanism inside. Police said they tracked the vehicle to near Fair Park, and then when they realized what was going on, one of the men rammed the car into a police cruiser. A video shows the damage that was done to both the vehicle and the police SUV. The officer in the damaged police car was not hurt.



WFAA was there when some of the arrests were being made, officers placing them in the back of the squad car.

Police recovered both of the stolen cars. Police said the group has been doing this a while and believe they are responsible for eight other robberies.