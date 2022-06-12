Suspect in Club Q shooting charged with 305 counts

Charges against Anderson Lee Aldrich include five counts of first-degree murder and dozens of attempted murder charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs is being charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting.

Prosecutors said charges have been formally filed during a hearing for Anderson Lee Aldrich Tuesday morning in El Paso County court.

Aldrich is being held without bail on 305 counts in connection with the shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19.

The charges include:

5 counts first-degree murder - extreme indifference

5 counts first-degree murder - after deliberation

44 counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation

44 counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference

89 counts of assault or attempted assault

47 Bias moticated crime counts

71 crime of violence sentence enhancers

Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed in the shooting.

Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.

Two people are hailed as heroes after taking down the shooter inside the club.

Aldrich was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and was released and booked into jail on Nov. 22.

The first hearing in the case was Nov. 23, when Aldrich appeared via a video link from the El Paso County jail.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting

Mourning the victims of the Club Q nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.