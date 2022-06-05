Jimmy Fielding, branch manager of ABC Home and Commercial Services said that turning the thermostat completely off before leaving home will consumer more energy.

Example video title will go here for this video

The oppressive heat residents are beginning to experience will mark the start of what is shaping up to be a warm summer.

With temperatures reaching the triple digits this weekend, air conditioning companies will have their work cut out for them. Jimmy Fielding, branch manager of ABC Home and Commercial Services, said that he is already staring to see the influx of customer inquires, amidst scorching temperatures.

"Our phones have been ringing non stop answering those phones and taking care of the customers," Fielding said.

Already predicting what customers might be experiencing, Fielding said that his technicians are trying to stay ahead of the hot summer season.

"If you have a symptom, get it checked out now before it gets worse," Fielding said.

With high temperatures becoming a steady constant for residents, air conditioning units run the risk of overworking, but there are preventive care tips that people can do to help take the strain off their units.

"Most people have two drain lines, so if you secondary line is dripping its not suppose to be," Fielding said.

While it may be an after thought, making sure that your unit's air filter is free of junk and debris can not only enhance your air quality, but lower your monthly bill as well.

"With all the leaves falling recently make sure you don't have any around you ac, hvac system on the outside," Fielding said.

He adds that if the thermostat is set at 77 degrees then bringing it down to 65 wont cool your home any quicker. Instead he encourages residents to lower the thermostat a few degrees. When not at home Fielding encourages residents to set your thermostat a degree or two warmer when not at home.

In fact, turning the thermostat completely off will consume more energy in the long run.

"During the day especially with summer coming up, kids at the house leaving your windows open, doors open, blinds up, make sure you work with your family, whoever is at the home, house will be cooler," Fielding said.

If residents feel that their unit is not performing to optimal standards then he encourages them to call a professional who can assess the problem.

"It could be as small as a clog to needing a full replacement," Fielding said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.