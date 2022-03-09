Substitute middle school teacher in DeSoto treated by paramedics after being attacked by students, district says

A viral Facebook post shows a classroom clash between multiple students and a substitute teacher, with desk chairs being thrown by both parties.

DESOTO, Texas — A substitute teacher was injured in an altercation with "several" students in a DeSoto middle school classroom on Wednesday afternoon, a representative with the Desoto Independent District confirmed.

A collection of videos and photos going viral on Facebook show a classroom clash between multiple students and the substitute teacher, with desk chairs being thrown by both parties at the other.

One of the viral photos in particular appears to show blood streaming down the substitute's face.

According to one DeSoto ISD representative, the students attacked the teacher first, injuring him to the point that paramedics were called to the scene.

The paramedics were able to treat the substitute teacher's injuries on site, the DeSoto ISD rep said.