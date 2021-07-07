State psychiatric hospital in development for D-FW

"Represents a critical step in efforts to serve the acute and growing need for inpatient mental health services,” said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, of UT Southwestern.

DALLAS — There are 10 state-operated psychiatric hospitals across the state of Texas, but not in the D-FW area. With an initial investment of nearly $45 million from the Texas Legislature, that may soon change.

The state has approved $44.7 million in initial funding to design and develop a new state psychiatric hospital in North Texas in collaboration with UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"Along with the growing population comes a growing need for mental health services," Deputy Associate Commissioner for the State Hospital System Rachel Samsel said. "And due to some of the changes in the mental health service landscape in Dallas, the need has continued to be great for those inpatient mental health services."

In a written news release, HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young said "there’s a critical need for additional inpatient mental health services in the Dallas area and we’re excited to be working with UT Southwestern on this project to design a state-of-the-art hospital that meets the mental health care needs of the community."

“This commitment to constructing the first state psychiatric facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex represents a critical step in efforts to serve the acute and growing need for inpatient mental health services,” said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, president of UT Southwestern Medical Center.

HHS highlighted that since 2017, the Texas Legislature has appropriated more than $1 billion in funding for "the replacement, renovation or expansion of state hospitals throughout the state." Appropriations in 2021 alone include $276 million for construction and renovation of hospitals in Austin and San Antonio, more than $69 million for improvements in Kerrville and Houston, and the $44.7 million for the initial planning and design of a DFW-area facility.

“In seeking to address community needs, we look forward to working with the region’s stakeholders and leveraging the state’s investment in order to increase the availability of mental health care, to advance the research needed to develop the next generation of treatments, and expand the mental health workforce," said Podolsky.

HHS projections have shown a statewide need for at least 1,100 new beds in the state psychiatric hospital system over the next decade.

"And really being able to meet patients where they are and give them the opportunity to receive services in a timely manner and ease of access to those mental health services when they are in their greatest time of need," said Samsel.