One of the best parts of the State Fair of Texas is the food. There a tons of delicious food options to discover each year, but did you know there are also vegan fair foods, too?
WFAA's self-declared resident vegans, Jeff Ayala and Nicole Tomalin decided to try out some of the vegan offerings in the Tower Building Food Court.
They tried:
• Spicy Garlic Fries
• Sweet Potato Tornado (without the whipped cream topping)
• Hummus
• Spicy Mango Flower
But wait, there's MUCH more! More vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and other healthier State Fair of Texas food options: on BigTex.com