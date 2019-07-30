DALLAS — Several big dates are approaching before the official opening of the 2019 State Fair of Texas on September 27th.
In addition to tickets going on sale, there’s the Creative Arts registration deadline and several exciting events.
Check out the dates below and visit BigTex.com for more information.
Aug 1 – General Admission Tickets go on sale: Click Here
Aug 2 – Creative Arts registration deadline: Click Here
Aug 2 – Start of Horse Shows: Click Here
Aug 9 thru 11 – Creative Arts “Take In”: Click Here
Aug 25 – Big Tex Choice Awards: Click Here
Aug 30 & 31 – State Fair Rodeo: Click Here
Sept 19 – Big Tex Barn Dance: Click Here
Sept 20 – Big Tex Installation - watch LIVE on WFAA.com
Sept 27 – Opening Day