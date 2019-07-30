DALLAS — Several big dates are approaching before the official opening of the 2019 State Fair of Texas on September 27th.

In addition to tickets going on sale, there’s the Creative Arts registration deadline and several exciting events.

Check out the dates below and visit BigTex.com for more information.

Aug 1 – General Admission Tickets go on sale: Click Here

Aug 2 – Creative Arts registration deadline: Click Here

Aug 2 – Start of Horse Shows: Click Here

Aug 9 thru 11 – Creative Arts “Take In”: Click Here

Aug 25 – Big Tex Choice Awards: Click Here

Aug 30 & 31 – State Fair Rodeo: Click Here

Sept 19 – Big Tex Barn Dance: Click Here

Sept 20 – Big Tex Installation - watch LIVE on WFAA.com

Sept 27 – Opening Day