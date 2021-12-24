‘Sonja’s Forgotten Angels’: Daughter keeps mom’s Christmas wish alive by continuing to provide gifts to nursing home residents

This Christmas, Tamera Jones-Davis will ask for the exact same gift she’s asked for each of the past 15 years: nothing.

FARMERSVILLE, Texas — This Christmas, Tamera Jones-Davis will ask for the exact same gift she’s asked for each of the past 15 years: nothing.

“Because I don’t need anything except my family,” Jones-Davis said. “And that’s the truth.”

She came to that realization back in 2006.

Jones-Davis and her mom, Sonja, couldn’t figure out what to get each other for Christmas. That’s when her mom made a suggestion.

“She said we don’t need anything, so let’s get it for the people who do need things,” Jones-Davis said.

They went to a local nursing home in Farmersville and asked if they could buy gifts for the residents who would be alone on Christmas.

Unfortunately, her mom never got to deliver those gifts. Not long after, she died from cancer. But before she did, she left them with one dying wish.

“We were at the hospital and she made us guarantee that we would keep doing the angel program,” Jones-Davis said.

Over the past 15 years, Jones-Davis and her family have delivered hundreds of Christmas miracles.

They call it Sonja’s Forgotten Angels in honor of her mom.

Today, all sorts of people pitch in. The P.T. Bee Family, Mayor Weibold and the entire community pitched in to make sure no one who’s in a nursing home or stuck in their home is forgotten on Christmas.

This year, they’re granting nearly 200 Christmas wishes.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it,” said one resident.

“It’s a blessing,” another resident said. “A true blessing.”

But no one feels more blessed than Jones-Davis.

“For them to feel like somebody cares it’s like, this is the best thing we’ve ever done and we just have to keep doing it,” Jones-Davis said. “It just makes me happy.”

Jones-Davis said nothing under her tree ever brought this much joy.