Some voters were reporting problems at the polls early Tuesday morning in Tarrant County.

Voting machines were down temporarily because of a minor technical problem at Genesis United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. Workers say the problem had been fixed and people are able to cast their ballots.

Voters at Daggett Elementary School in Fort Worth were sent to another location this morning because of a “faulty connectivity hardware issue,” according to the election judge. The problem has been fixed and people are voting now.

Fort Worth councilman Joel Burns tweeted about having issues voting as well, questioning the amount of money the county had spent on voting equipment.

Burns tweeted that voters were turned away at Daggett Elementary in the morning because machines were broken.

Are you experiencing issues in Tarrant County? Reach out to reporter Eric Alvarez who is covering the problems Tuesday via email or Twitter.