DALLAS — Rumors circulating on social media about possible white supremacists rallies this weekend in North Texas are raising concerns in the community. Specific details were not released on social media, but several activist groups have raised concerns online, authorities say.

There have been posts that mention gatherings of white supremacists in Dallas and possibly McKinney, but the posts do not give exact times or locations.

Dallas police say they have not had any permit requests from organizers.

Police officials released the following statement Friday:

"The Dallas Police Department is aware of the social media posts and flyers regarding a possible march in the Dallas area. There have not been any permits requested from the organizers mentioned, nor have they reached out to the department. However, the Dallas Police Department will not interfere with a lawful and peaceful assembly of any individuals or group expressing their first amendment rights."

McKinney City officials say they are not aware of any confirmed events.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People told WFAA, even without specific details, the social media posts are still concerning.

The NAACP in Dallas and Collin Counties, as well as the group ‘Take Back Oak Lawn’ have told their followers on social media to be on alert this weekend.

