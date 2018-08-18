A small plane with the three people on board crashed at the Addison Airport on Saturday afternoon, a city spokesperson said.

All three people on board were taken to the hospital, including one that was taken by CareFlite helicopter. Their conditions were unknown.

The plane had taken off from the airport Saturday afternoon, and the crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. The plane came down on a taxi way at the airport.

Footage from the scene showed several emergency vehicles and a CareFlite helicopter near the wrecked plane. The cause of the crash was still being investigated on Saturday evening.

The Addison Airport is off Keller Springs Road and the Dallas North Tollway.

