Texan to be buried 79 years after death in World War II

He was part of the biggest Allied raid on Romania's Ploesti oil fields when German anti-aircraft shot the bomber down on Aug. 1, 1943.

QUINLAN, Texas — (AP) — A Texan who died when the bomber he served on was shot down in World War II is finally coming home for burial next week in a rural East Texas graveyard, officials said Tuesday.

Tech. Sgt. Frank A. Norris, 23, of Quinlan, Texas, was serving with the Army Air Forces as a flight engineer aboard a B-24 Liberator, according to a Defense Department statement. His bomber was part of an Aug. 1, 1943, air raid on the Ploesti oil fields in Romania, the biggest of the war on that strategically important target.

The mission was the costliest of the war for the Allied air forces in Europe, with 53 of the 162 B-24s that made it to the target lost. Norris was along with 660 aircrew members losing their lives on the raid.

