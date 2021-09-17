Several in serious condition after van rollover crash in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that it was a major accident with entrapped patients and the multiple people had serious injuries.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nine people were being treated for injuries after a van rollover crash in south Fort Worth on Friday morning, officials said.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said three patients were in serious condition and six were in good condition.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Evans Avenue and East Jessamine Street, just east of Interstate 35W in south Fort Worth.

It was unclear how the crash happened, though multiple people had to be extricated from a van that rolled over, according to MedStar.

Major Accident with entrapment. Evans/E Jessamine. Crews on scene working to extricate multiple patients. Reported multiple with serious injuries. Use I35 service road as alt route. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 17, 2021