Royse City ISD crossing guard fatally struck by vehicle in Fate, officials say

A car hit the crossing guard and then another vehicle after it entered the school zone.

FATE, Texas — This is a developing story.

A Royse City Independent School District crossing guard was killed Monday morning in a school zone crash, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Miss May Drive in Fate.

The driver had experienced a possible medical emergency while driving, city officials said. The vehicle entered the school zone, hit the crossing guard and then another vehicle.

The crossing guard was fatally wounded and transported to a hospital.