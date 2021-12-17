Military-grade munitions found inside Rockwall storage unit; evacuations in place

Police are are now coordinating with local, federal and military partners to develop a plan on how to safely 'collect and dispose' of the items.

ROCKWALL, Texas — The new owner of an abandoned storage unit made a surprising discovery that prompted police to shut down parts of a roadway near a busy shopping center and evacuate some of the surrounding area, Friday.

Rockwall police said a man had just purchased the storage unit at The Vault Storage off East Ralph Hall Parkway, but when he opened it, he found what police believe to be military-grade munitions inside.

Police said officers and the Garland Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the storage facility about 4:15 p.m. and established a safety perimeter, which was evacuated. Police said the evacuation is only affecting several closed businesses.

They are are now coordinating with local, federal and military partners to develop a plan on how to safely "collect and dispose" of the items.

Those in the area are encouraged to stay clear of the facility, as police said the evacuation will remain in effect for the "foreseeable future" until the scene is safe.

As for how the possible military equipment got there and whether it is legal to own, police said it's too early to know.