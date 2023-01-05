Richardson ISD senior surprised with full-ride scholarship to Texas Woman's University

Richardson ISD senior Brittney Lay, a first-generation college student, receives Texas Woman's University's most prestigious scholarship.

RICHARDSON, Texas — In the library of Berkner High School in Richardson, Eastman Lay eagerly waited to see his daughter. "I haven't told her anything yet so hopefully this is a really great surprise for her," he said.

In the same room, the chancellor of Texas Woman's University, Carine Feyten, was also waiting for the high school senior.

Brittney Lay, unsuspecting, walked into the library with her college counselor, finding her family, Berkner faculty and staff, and TWU employees in the back area. Her jaw dropped as she lifted her hands to her face realizing the gathering was for her.

Here, Chancellor Feyten announced Brittney as the recipient of the university's most prestigious scholarship.

"Today, we are honoring an extraordinary student here at Berkner High School," said Feyten.

The Chancellor's Endowed Scholarship is only given once a year. It covers tuition, textbooks, fees and other costs for four full years at Texas Woman's University.

Brittney was presented with a large check and a certificate, along with a cake and a basket of TWU gear.

Brittany's college application impressed Feyten. She has extracurricular achievements in addition to a 4.0 grade point average. Brittney ranks fifth in her senior class out of 510 students. Her college essay was especially memorable for the chancellor.

Brittney is a first-generation college student. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in the 1970s. Her father said, "It was quite difficult around that time. It was just very hard to integrate into a totally different society."

Brittney describes being grateful for her parents sacrifice and support.