1 killed in overnight Richardson crash, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — One person died in a crash overnight Saturday in Richardson after running into a Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) vehicle, according to police.

The Richardson Police Department (RPD) said officers responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to a crash in the 800 block of S. Central Expressway. Police said the driver of a Honda Accord, identified as 29-year-old James Antoine Cody, of Grand Prairie, was traveling southbound when he crashed into the back of a Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) work convoy truck that was stopped in the left lane.

According to RPD, the TXDOT work truck was equipped with a rear attenuator (crash barrier), as well as a large “work convoy” sign and flashing yellow arrow, indicating approaching traffic should move to the right.