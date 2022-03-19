1 killed in overnight Richardson crash, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — One person died in a crash overnight Saturday in Richardson after running into a Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) vehicle, according to police.
The Richardson Police Department (RPD) said officers responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to a crash in the 800 block of S. Central Expressway. Police said the driver of a Honda Accord, identified as 29-year-old James Antoine Cody, of Grand Prairie, was traveling southbound when he crashed into the back of a Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) work convoy truck that was stopped in the left lane.
According to RPD, the TXDOT work truck was equipped with a rear attenuator (crash barrier), as well as a large “work convoy” sign and flashing yellow arrow, indicating approaching traffic should move to the right.
Cody was transported from the crash to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the TXDOT work truck was not injured, police said.