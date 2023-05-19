Newly restored Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum will open to the public for tours

The museum will let visitors explore the life and legacy of Dallas civil rights pioneer Juanita Craft. Public tours will begin next week.

DALLAS — The Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum in South Dallas is preparing to reopen to the public.

Museum organizers and partners spent the past few years working on renovations and a new design. They believe visitors will be intrigued by the carefully crafted displays highlighting the life and legacy of Dallas civil rights pioneer, activist, community organizer and politician Juanita Craft.

“The whole goal is that when you cross over that threshold, coming in, you’re going to be a new person going out,” said Candace Thompson of Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.

Back in 2019, a leaky pipe caused water damage which forced the museum to close. Partners including the City of Dallas, Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum, Junior League of Dallas and others collaborated to raise funds for the restoration and rehabilitation of the historic site.

Organizers say every inch of the 1,300 square-foot, single-story house was intentionally designed. Each room is filled with images, artifacts and stories about Craft’s life and legacy.

Displays include details about Craft’s work with the NAACP. She helped organize more than 180 chapters and youth councils across the State of Texas. There are also photos and details about the protests Craft organized that lead to the desegregation of the State Fair of Texas.

“There’s a misconception that Dallas did not have a civil rights movement. But Dallas did have a civil rights movement. And it was active,” Thompson explained.

Some of Craft’s hand-made clothing is on display, along with her sewing machine, stove, writing desk and poll tax bag,

Craft’s kitchen table and chair is in a center room. That table is where people like singer Marian Anderson, Thurgood Marshall, Lyndon B. Johnson and many others sat for discussions about the Civil Rights Movement.

A variety of items have been preserved and collected for display in the museum.