North Texas storm damage: Where you can go to help out

A total of 10 confirmed tornadoes hit the area, according to the National Weather Service Office out of Fort Worth.

TEXAS, USA — First responders and volunteers are working to receive and hand out donations to those most in need after multiple tornadoes recently ripped through parts of North Texas.

On Monday, several cities suffered heavy damage from an intense line of storms that moved through the area in the early evening hours. Those same storms continued into East Texas, causing damage, power outages and a threat of flash flooding.

Some local departments and organizations have gone to social media the past two days, asking for help from those who can provide it.

The Jack County Office of Emergency Management is asking the public to donate cash to the Jacksboro National Bank. If you or you know someone who would like to donate, officials are asking you to use PO Box A Jacksboro, TX 76458 Account 09-136-7. You can also call an information line at 940-567-2259.

We know the damage to homes is extensive and search and rescue is still leading a large search of the area looking for people. Help those in need, donate at https://tinyurl.com/2jws9bh4 Posted by United Way of Grayson County on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The nonprofit organization United Way of Grayson County has set up a Grayson County tornado victims fund to help victims, first responding agencies and Sherwood Shores residents impacted by Monday's tornadoes.

To donate, you can visit unitedwaygrayson.org/donate or text "gctv" to 313131.