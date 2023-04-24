A North Texas pastor and CEO says he's running for president

Ryan Binkley, a Republican, announced his 2024 election bid at a rally Sunday at the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A North Texas CEO and pastor is running for president.

Binkley is the CEO of Generational Group, an investment bank, and the pastor and founder at Create Church in Richardson.

"I am not in this to just fight wokeism," Binkley said Sunday. "I am not looking for another job. I am not looking for name recognition. I am carrying a message in my heart from God that we better wake up and understood the true problems that we face."

Binkley joins a growing field of Republican candidates looking to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump already announced his election bid, joining Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, Asa Hutchinson, Perry Johnson, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Binkley's campaign website lists a plan it deems "The Way to Freedom," which is also Binkley's campaign slogan. The plan outlines Binkley's goals and views on the country's debt, healthcare, his stance as "proudly pro-life," and the border.