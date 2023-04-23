Reports of gun cause panic at basketball tournament at Fieldhouse in Mansfield

Video from the tournament shows crowds of people rushing to the exits after someone was allegedly seen with a gun.

MANSFIELD, Texas — An investigation is underway after reports of a gun caused panic at a basketball tournament in Mansfield on Saturday.

Police said they responded to the Fieldhouse USA complex, near Broad Street and Highway 287, in regards to a fight and reports of gunshots fired at the facility.

According to police, the incident began after a parent and a coach were asked to leave the area. Police did not specify why they were asked to leave.

Police said that one of the two then went to his car and grabbed a gun, which led to someone yelling about the gun and that shots had been fired.

Video from the tournament captured by Sandlin Game Streaming showed crowds of people rushing for the exits after reports of the gun circulated. Games that were in progress at the time stopped as players ran from the courts.

Police said that arriving officers determined there were no gunshots fired but were working to determine who had the gun and what led to the incident.

Police said they identified the two people who were involved but are still investigating.