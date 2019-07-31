GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are searching for a man who robbed a Braum's drive-thru window on July 17.

Security camera footage shows that just before 10:30 p.m., a man driving a white Honda Civic pulled up to the drive-thru window after an employee left the window station.

The man got out of the car and broke the drive-thru window, reached inside the store, and stole two cash registers.

Police say the man was wearing gloves, a blue jacket with stripes and a bandana covering his face. His car had blue LED headlamps and a covered rear license plate.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840.