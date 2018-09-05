This week we're announcing WFAA’s Project Green Eco-Educator winners! We want to recognize school personnel in the community who have demonstrated innovation and creativity by executing a "green" initiative at their school.

Congratulations to Todd Jones from Corsicana High School! We surprised Mr. Jones with not one, but TWO awards! He also received our Viewer's Choice Award.

Mr. Jones teaches a Beginning Welding Class at Corsicana High. This year he wanted to incorporate recycling into his curriculum.

He had an idea that involved taking a trailer to a nearby junkyard and collecting loads of scrap metal. At first his students didn't know what to think, but Mr. Jones told them to make something with all the collected scrap metal. Uncertainty and hesitation turned into lawn art, furniture, lamps, and artistic pieces! All these works of art were made out of the recycled metal.

Mr. Jones is a "no excuse guy" and he knew his students would find a way.

"Ya know it's problem solving -- that's what I love the most. They're figuring it out and sometimes they don't want to because it's not working. And I'm like 'yea well...how do we do it?'" Jones said.

He pushes his students to be creative and find solutions because lessons like this apply to more than just a welding class. They apply to life. Life is rarely a 1,2,3. So let's not give up. Let's solve the problem!

All these recycled creations were then sold at a school fundraiser. Proceeds went to further the welding program.

As one of this year’s Eco-Educators & our viewer's choice, Mr. Jones received $2,000 donated by WFAA Project Green and KHovnanian Homes.

Congratulations Todd Jones!

